Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

