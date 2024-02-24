Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

