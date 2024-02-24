Longbow Finance SA Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Longbow Finance SA lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

