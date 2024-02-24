Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,489,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,896,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,094,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

