Cadence Bank Sells 562 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.