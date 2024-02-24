Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 82.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 135.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 213,757 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 104.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,131 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 105.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart by 62.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

