Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,823 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

