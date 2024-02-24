Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,184 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

