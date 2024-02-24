Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,682 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of Manhattan Associates worth $34,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,751. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $212.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

