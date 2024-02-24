Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $90.83. 1,708,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $91.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

