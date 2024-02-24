Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,022. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

