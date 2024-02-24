Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,830 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Universal Display worth $47,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $15.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,992. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

