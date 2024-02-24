Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $57.35 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

