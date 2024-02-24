BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $813.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,789. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $823.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.05.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

