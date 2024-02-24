Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.80. 4,416,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,836. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

