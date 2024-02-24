Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.88. 1,332,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

