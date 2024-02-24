Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.53 on Friday, reaching $1,296.37. 2,311,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $573.61 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,175.75 and its 200-day moving average is $989.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

