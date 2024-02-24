Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,895 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 746,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,991. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

