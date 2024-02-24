Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $338.84. 794,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average of $296.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $341.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

