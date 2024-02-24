Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,634.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $283.60. 5,107,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average of $252.08. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

