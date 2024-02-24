Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $374.24. The company has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

