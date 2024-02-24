Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

