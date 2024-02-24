Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. 6,845,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,304. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

