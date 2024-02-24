Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 50 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

