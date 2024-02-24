Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,914 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.