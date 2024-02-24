Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.83. 688,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $239.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

