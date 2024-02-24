Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

