Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,058.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.14.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,906 shares of company stock worth $20,723,970 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

