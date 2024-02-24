Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stake Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 224.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

