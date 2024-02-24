Cadence Bank Buys 2,184 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $373.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

