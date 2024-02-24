Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

