Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

