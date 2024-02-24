Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $414.15.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

