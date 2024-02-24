Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.77. 1,000,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

