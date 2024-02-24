Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.36. 6,424,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,554. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.