Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 11,320 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 7,029,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

