C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,768. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.