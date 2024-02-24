Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $58,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $880.48. 230,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,441. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $759.25 and a 200 day moving average of $635.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

