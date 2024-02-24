Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $769.54. 2,394,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $654.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

