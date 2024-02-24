Nicholas Company Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $256.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average of $226.31. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

