Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $592,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

