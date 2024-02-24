Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 41 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after buying an additional 192,109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 504.7% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 212,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,415,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $510.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.57. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

