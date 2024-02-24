Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $119.87 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

