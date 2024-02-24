Clark Estates Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.75% of Aaron’s worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,094. The stock has a market cap of $319.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

