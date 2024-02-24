Wright Fund Management LLC Invests $37.36 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 885,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,355,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 849,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,373. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

