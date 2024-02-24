Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

