Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.56. 2,617,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,891. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $216.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

