Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.66. 15,228,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,189,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

