Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 28,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,944. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

