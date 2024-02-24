470 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $553.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

